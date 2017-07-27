Crime Blotters: July 16 – July 22

July 16

Shortly before 11:04 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the area of West Live Oak Avenue and McCulloch Avenue regarding a vandalism report. The victim discovered unknown suspects damaged her vehicle by spray painting graffiti and dousing it in gasoline sometime during the previous night. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At approximately 5:22 p.m., an officer responded to Aldo, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding an embezzlement report. An investigation revealed the store manager had embezzled more than $11,000 over the past 4 years from the company. The suspect, a 24-year-old male from Azusa, was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

July 17

Just after 2:20 a.m., an officer responded to 24 Hour Fitness, 125 North First Avenue, regarding a vehicle burglary report. The officer determined an unknown suspect broke the rear passenger window of the vehicle, rummaged through some paperwork, and fled without any property. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At approximately 12:47 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Wistaria Avenue regarding a grand theft report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect entered the unsecured backyard and stole more than $7,000 worth of new pool equipment sometime during the previous week. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

July 18

Around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Camino Real Avenue regarding a car on fire. The officers discovered the suspect collided into several parked cars before coming to a stop, then the vehicle caught fire. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. Through a series of tests, it was determined the 47-year-old male from Temple City had a blood alcohol content of .146%. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

July 19

Shortly after 3:01 p.m., an officer responded to Britton Chiropractic, 638 West Duarte Road, regarding a grand theft report. The victim stated she left her necklace at the location and, upon returning the next day, the business was unable to locate the missing property. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At about 3:19 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 00 block of West Santa Anita Terrace regarding a burglary report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect broke into the home through a kitchen window, ransacked a bedroom and closet, and fled undetected. The loss is unknown at the time of this report. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 7:09 p.m., an officer responded to the Arcadia Police Department front counter regarding a fraud report. The victim stated her wallet was stolen out of her purse while eating at Olive Garden, 430 East Huntington Drive, and a short time late, she began receiving notifications that her credit cards had been used without her permission. The investigation is ongoing.

July 20

Before 10:15 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Elevado Avenue regarding a mail theft report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect stole mail and a small package from the victim’s mailbox. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Around 12:57 p.m., an officer responded to the front counter of the Arcadia Police Department regarding a theft report. The victim stated an unknown suspect stole one hub cap from their vehicle and attempted to steal a second one sometime during the previous night. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At about 7:11 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a grand theft report. An investigation revealed an unknown suspect stole the victim’s wallet from her unattended purse. The investigation is ongoing.

July 21

Just before 11:40 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Huntington Drive and Old Ranch Road for not having any license plates. A records check of the driver revealed he was a wanted fugitive out of the State of Montana for felony forgery. The 47-year-old male from Monterey Park was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 9:11 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 300 block of Vaquero Road regarding a burglary report. The officer determined unknown suspect(s) pried open a rear exterior garage door, forced their way through the interior garage door into the house, ransacked the residence, and fled with firearms, a men’s watch, and a laptop. The investigation is ongoing.

July 22

Shortly after 7:28 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy bicycles with tracking devices to combat the increase in bike thefts throughout the city. An investigation revealed a 54-year-old male from Los Angeles was in possession of the stolen bicycle and GPS tracker. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. A records check revealed the suspect was on probation.