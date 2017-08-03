Crime Blotters: July 23 – July 29

July 23

Shortly before 7:22 a.m., officers responded to Hartfield Construction, 11908 Clark Street, regarding the report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers located two subjects attempting to break into the building. One subject was detained and taken into custody. The second subject failed to obey commands and fled the scene on foot. A 21-year-old male from El Monte was arrested for attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Around 2:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of Mayflower Avenue regarding a report of two subjects trespassing. Officers located two subjects inside a vacant residence. Both subjects failed to comply with the officers’ verbal requests. The 30-year-old male from Acton and the 20-year-old female from Monrovia were both arrested and charged with burglary, obstructing a police officer and theft of utility services.

July 24

At approximately 2:54 a.m., an officer responded to the area of First Avenue and Santa Clara Street regarding the report of a vehicle stuck on the Metro Gold Line railroad tracks. Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her. Through a series of tests, the officer determined the 25-year-old female from Pasadena was driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. She was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just after 10:00 a.m., an officer was dispatched to Cinnabon, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a theft report. An investigation revealed, the suspect attempted to pay for a “Minibon” with a one hundred dollar bill. After he received the change he asked if he could pay with a smaller bill instead. The one hundred dollar bill was returned to him. He then refused to return the change and fled the scene with $96.20. The suspect is described as a male adult, approximately 40-years-old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, medium build, wearing a red shirt with black pants.

July 25

At around 1:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Santa Anita Avenue and Sierra Madre Avenue for expired registration and an inoperable brake light. Further investigation revealed the driver was also driving with a suspended license. The 25-year-old female from Los Angeles was issued a citation and released at the scene. The vehicle was released to a valid driver.

At approximately 2:43 p.m., an officer responded to the front counter of the Arcadia Police Department, 250 West Huntington Drive, regarding a fraud report. The victim stated an unknown suspect stole her identity and opened fraudulent credit accounts with Victoria Secret, Costco, Macy’s, Best Buy and Sears. The victim does not know how the suspect obtained her personal information.

July 26

Shortly after 10:33 a.m., officers responded to the area First Avenue and Diamond Street regarding the report of a subject looking into parked vehicles. Officers contacted the subject and discovered he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The 39-year-old male from Arcadia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 9:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on the 800 block of South Golden West Avenue regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed, an unknown suspect gained entry into the residence through an unlocked sliding glass door. The suspect ransacked the residence and stole $100 in cash, before fleeing. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located. The investigation is ongoing.

July 27

Around 1:16 p.m., officers responded to Westfield Santa Anita, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding an intoxicated female. Officers contacted the female and her boyfriend who was also intoxicated. Further investigation revealed both subjects were in possession of narcotics for sale, illegal fireworks, stolen property and burglary tools. The 22-year-old female from Temple City and the 21-years-old male from Arcadia were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Shortly after 3:47 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 1500 block of Highland Oaks Drive regarding two unknown subjects running from a residence. An investigation revealed, the suspects gained entry into the residence by smashing a rear window. The suspects stole a Sony PlayStation 4, several games, and cash. They ran from the home with the stolen items into an awaiting vehicle.

July 28

Just after 2:30 p.m., an officer was dispatched to LA Fitness, 1325 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy bicycles containing tracking devices to combat the increase in bicycle thefts around the city. An investigation revealed a 39-year-old male from La Verne took the bicycle and fled the scene. He was located with the bicycle, arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 4:03 p.m., an officer responded to the 300 block of North Baldwin Avenue regarding a vehicle burglary report. The officer discovered an unknown suspect smashed the front passenger side window of the vehicle and stole a purse. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

July 29

At approximately 8:52 a.m., an officer was approached by a female subject near Santa Anita Inn, 130 West Huntington Drive. During the consensual contact with the female, it was discovered that she had an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest. The 36-year-old female from Compton was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Shortly after 1:08 p.m., officers responded to the area of Santa Anita Avenue and Live Oak Avenue regarding a license plate hit on a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and the two occupants were detained. Further investigation revealed the driver of the stolen vehicle was also in possession of drug paraphernalia. The 34-year-old male from Santa Monica was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking. The passenger was released at the scene.