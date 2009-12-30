Police Make Changes to Overnight Parking Regulations

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
December 30th, 2009 by Arcadia Weekly
Effective January 15, 2010, the hours of restriction are being changed to prohibit parking on public streets without a permit between the hours of 2:30 am and 5:30 am. Vehicles parked without a permit on public streets during the restricted time may receive a parking citation.
Applications for annual permits may be obtained from the cashier’s office at City Hall located at 240 W. Huntington Drive, or by visiting the city website, Administrative Services – Parking section at http://www.ci.arcadia.ca.us/home/index.asp?page=1564. Existing annual parking permits may be renewed via mail. The annual permit fee is $84.00, prorated monthly.
Temporary parking permits can be purchased for $3.00 per night from the kiosk located in the Police Department lobby, 250 W. Huntington Drive. Temporary permits may also be purchased on-line for $3.00 per night plus a $1.00 transaction fee, by clicking on the “On-line Services” link on the home page of the City website, http://www.ci.arcadia.ca.us.
Brian Kladifko
January 31, 2010 at 9:55 pm
Dang wish I would’ve read the paper, or somehow they should’ve posted it. I help my friend close up @ a bar, i got a ticket because I never read the paper. We never are parked past 3am, because we know we’ll get a ticket, to my surprise I got one at 2:32 and it was even scratched out on the ticket, does that still make it a legal ticket?
Ruben Carrillo
April 13, 2010 at 9:52 am
i WAS IN TOWN TO VISIT MY SISTER FOR THE EVENING. I ARRIVED AFTER IT WAS ALREADY DARK. I SAW NO SIGNAGE AND PARKED MY CAR ON THE STREET. WHEN I LEFT IN THE MORNING I FOUND A PARKING TICKET ON MY CAR. VIOLATION OF SECTION 11.9. A $50 FINE. I LOOKED AGAIN ON THE STREET FOR SOME SORT OF SIGN TO WARN ME THAT I COULD NOT PARK ON A CITY STREET IN ARCADIA. I FOUND NOTHING. I DROVE AROUND HER NEIGHBORHOOD TO SEE IF THERE WAS ANY SIGNAGE. I FOUND NOTHING REGARDING NO OVER NIGHT PARKING. I ASKED MY SISTER WHO HAS LIVED IN ARCADIA FOR 6 MONTHS IF SHE KNEW OF THIS LAW AND SHE REPLIED, “NO, I DID NOT KNOW!” THIS SEEMS TO ME THAT THIS IS WRONG!
r. Luna
September 21, 2010 at 11:36 pm
No signage because it’s a city parking scam!!!! If they simply add the clause to the existing street cleaning signage it would cut about 75% of the scam/illegal tickets. Think about that. All it would have to say at the bottom is Overnight Parking by PERMIT ONLY. City of Bell want to be!!!
Darla
October 12, 2010 at 2:30 pm
Scam city shakedown revenue tactics!!…make it transparent and post it on the street signs. Now the cities are wondering why outsiders don’t drop into town more often and spend there hard earned money on retail?
Ryan Melander
November 18, 2010 at 2:21 pm
This is unreal and should be against the law.. my $50.00 ticket is not worth fighting since I live in Northern CA. I will never visit or give my money to any business in Arcadia again. Thanks to their policy of not putting up signs for no parking!!
Julie Sun
May 23, 2011 at 2:55 pm
My situation is similar to Ruben Carrillo’s post. I got the citation end-March/2011, and the amount is $53. There are no signs on the street whatsoever. Arcadia city said that they don’t have street signs, but there are signs posted at entrances to the city. Hmmm…. where are the entrances and did they seriously cover all the possible entrances to the city? This is very wrong. Terrible.
Allison James
October 28, 2011 at 10:47 pm
Did anyone try to contest it? I’m a first time offender/visitor, is it worth contesting?
Allison James
October 28, 2011 at 10:46 pm
Mikki
February 6, 2015 at 9:21 pm
Yes Allison – I had out of state visitors. So far I have paid $259. for those who have parked unaware that there is a sign somewhere. You can contest it alllll dddaaay long on those forms that they give you at city hall. It will be returned to you within days – NO – standard answer. BIG Money maker for the city. Now that they are making so much money from Property taxes letting everyone build, build and build, maybe they will let up on the parking… NOT. Probably won’t happen. What gets me is they are so strict about parking but let everyone drag their old mattresses, toilets, shelving, couches, dog beds, air conditioners, fans, kids plastic pools, lamps, old sport equipment to the curb and just leave it – and there is no ordinance enforcement in sight. Some of those couches and mattresses are out there for weeks. Grocery carts all over the place… go figure. You can litter your brains out, just don’t park while doing it.
Mikki
February 6, 2015 at 9:23 pm
The message above my comment says “Your comment is awaiting moderation”. LOL.
Marcus
January 23, 2017 at 5:45 am
The real question is what legal remedy do we have as residents to get this law changed? Who do we need to vote out and can we file a class action civil lawsuit against the city or the police department for the predatory conduct? There needs to be some grace, and residents should have some option to receive guest passes or something. At the very least there needs to be signage beyond claiming its at the entrance to the city. The city wants to pad their pockets and their first and best option is to milk the residents? Unreal. People are being ticketed while unloading their cars or stopping to run in the house briefly before leaving again. That is predatory,does not constitute overnight parking, and is milking the residents of Arcadia. Raising the fines to an automatic 143.00 if you cant come up with the 53.00 fast enough is crippling and should be illegal. This is a horrible ordinance. Anyone whose registration matches their address should be exempt from this ordinance.