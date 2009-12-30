Police Make Changes to Overnight Parking Regulations

December 30th, 2009 by Arcadia Weekly

Effective January 15, 2010, the hours of restriction are being changed to prohibit parking on public streets without a permit between the hours of 2:30 am and 5:30 am. Vehicles parked without a permit on public streets during the restricted time may receive a parking citation.

Applications for annual permits may be obtained from the cashier’s office at City Hall located at 240 W. Huntington Drive, or by visiting the city website, Administrative Services – Parking section at http://www.ci.arcadia.ca.us/home/index.asp?page=1564. Existing annual parking permits may be renewed via mail. The annual permit fee is $84.00, prorated monthly.

Temporary parking permits can be purchased for $3.00 per night from the kiosk located in the Police Department lobby, 250 W. Huntington Drive. Temporary permits may also be purchased on-line for $3.00 per night plus a $1.00 transaction fee, by clicking on the “On-line Services” link on the home page of the City website, http://www.ci.arcadia.ca.us.