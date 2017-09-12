Recent Earthquake in Mexico is a Reminder for Los Angeles County Residents and Businesses to Prepare for Earthquakes

The recent 8.1 magnitude earthquake that hit offshore Chiapas, Mexico (U.S. Geological Survey: 11:49 p.m. PDT) on Thursday, Sept. 7 reminds Los Angeles County residents and businesses that a catastrophic earthquake could occur at a moment’s notice. The Los Angeles County region is vulnerable to large-scale earthquakes similar to the one that struck Mexico. The County of Los Angeles Chief Executive Office, Office of Emergency Management (OEM) wants to remind all County residents and businesses to take the necessary steps now to prepare for earthquakes and other hazards and threats. The following are some preparedness tips on what to do during an earthquake:

To receive emergency notifications, register your cellular telephone and landlines at Alert LA County, go to http://lacounty.gov/emergency/alert-la.

When you are in public places, be aware of your surroundings and identify your safe spaces.

If you experience shaking, the recommended actions are to drop under a piece of furniture. Take cover under the piece of furniture by protecting your head and neck with one arm/hand. Hold on to the piece of furniture’s leg to keep it from shifting or uncovering you until the shaking completely stops. Never run out of buildings during an earthquake as most people are injured by falling debris as they try to exit buildings during the shaking.

If you experience shaking and are in a wheelchair or walker, lock your wheels, and cover your head and neck area with a pillow or some type of object that will deflect the debris from falling on to you.

For information to register online for 2017 Great California ShakeOut, access https://shakeout.org/california/register.

For more information on how to prepare for earthquakes and other hazards and threats in Los Angeles County, OEM has available online the County of Los Angeles Emergency Survival Guide – http://lacounty.gov/emergency.

Also, Los Angeles County residents, renters and business owners, including persons with disabilities and others with access and functional needs, may call 211 LA County at any time for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed online by visiting www.211la.org.