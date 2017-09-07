Rep. Schiff Angered at Republicans Blocking His Amendment to Protect DREAMers

On Wednesday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) released the following statement after Republicans on the House Rules Committee voted against Schiff’s amendment to defund any attempts to deport DREAMers after President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA):

“Less than twelve hours after President Trump announced he would end DACA, House Republicans last night blocked my amendment which would have defunded any effort to deport the DREAMers targeted by Trump’s decision. Speaker Ryan has voiced support for DREAMers, but he can’t have it both ways – expressing sympathy but preventing a vote to protect them. Why hold the office of Speaker if you are unwilling to lead on such a vital and moral issue?”

In August, Schiff submitted an amendment to the Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act that would prohibit the use of any funds for the deportation of individuals granted deferred action under the DACA program, the “DREAMers.” Since the creation of DACA, more than 750,000 young undocumented immigrants have been granted work permits and deportation relief. Approximately one quarter of all DACA recipients live in California. The Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriation Act allocates funding for government programs for Fiscal Year 2018 and is being considered in Congress this week.

Republicans on the Rules Committee blocked Schiff’s amendment and all other DACA-related amendments offered by Democrats.