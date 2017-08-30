Rep. Schiff Introduces Amendment to Protect DREAMers

Recently, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced he will be introducing an amendment to the Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act that would prohibit any funds to be used for the deportation of individuals granted deferred action under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the “DREAMers.” Since the creation of DACA, more than 750,000 young undocumented immigrants have been granted work permits and deportation relief. Approximately one quarter of all DACA recipients live in California.

“For many DREAMers, America is the only home they’ve ever known, and deporting these young people would be cruel and wrong,” Rep. Schiff said. “Hundreds of thousands of young people enrolled in the DACA program because they believed in the promise of America and were assured protection from deportation. This amendment will ensure that we keep our promise to these young people.”

The Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriation Act allocates funding for government programs for Fiscal Year 2018. The bill will be considered by Congress in September.