Residential Burglar Nabbed in Arcadia

February 7th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Arcadia Police arrested a burglar Saturday as he was seen running from a residence on Sunset Boulevard on the evening of Feb. 4.

Refugio Roy Gomez, 51, of Hesperia was arrested in connection with the 7:53 p.m. break-in at a home in the 900 block of Sunset Boulevard, Arcadia police Sgt. John Bonomo said in a press release.

Officers responding a burglary alarm encountered a man, later identified as Gomez, running from the side yard of the home, according to the sergeant.

“A foot pursuit began, but the suspect soon surrendered to officers and was taken into custody,” he said.

Police recovered items from the suspect believed to have been stolen from the home.

The incident is being investigated by Arcadia Police detectives. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5151.