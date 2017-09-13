Reward Offered for Information on Suspect Who Stole $6,000 Worth of Camera Equipment in Pasadena

On Tuesday Sept. 5, Pasadena Independent photographer’s car was burglarized while he was having dinner in a local restaurant.

The incident took place at 1770 East Colorado in the rear parking lot of Lucky Baldwin’s Trappiste at approximately 8:08 p.m.

Stolen were Nikon D810 camera Serial # 30446251 and a Nikkor 70-200 mm 2.8 VR11 telephoto lens. The suspect managed to open the truck of the car and helped himself to the gear. Suspect then left the lot heading north on Meredith.

The suspect was wearing a cap, t-shirt, shorts and a backpack. If you have any information about this thief of if you believe you have seen this equipment please call Terry Miller at (626) 354-3803 or call Pasadena Police Department and reference police report CR170000012355. You may remain anonymous. In the meantime, friends of Miller have set up a GoFundMe account to help raise funds for a replacement camera and lens.