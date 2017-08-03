News

Scores of Arcadia Residents Displaced by Early Morning Apt. Complex Fire

 One firefighter slightly injured

 Story and Photos by Terry Miller

Scores of residents were displaced after a fire tore through their apartment complex in Arcadia early Thursday morning. The fire was initially reported around 6 a.m. at the apartment building in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue. In addition to the fire and smoke, firefighters had to contend with extreme temperatures and high humidity.

The fire appeared to initially be burning in the roof of complex, according to local television news helicopter images

At least 14 apartment units were affected before additional firefighters from Pasadena, Arcadia, Monrovia, San Marino and South Pasadena were called in for mutual aid from Verdugo command center. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents who are not allowed back in the complex due to structural concerns.

Police, firefighters and Red Cross volunteers assisted residents, many of whom still were in night clothes, with plans for retrieving their pets and personal belongings like family photos. One young man sat on the floor of one of the carports with his two cats he managed to save from the blaze.

Arcadia’s Fire Chief said one firefighter was treated and sent to hospital as a precaution for possible heat exhaustion.

No other injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation. It is expected that fire crews will remain on scene for most of the day mopping up and trying to determine the cause.

August 3, 2017

Terry Miller


