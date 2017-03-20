Sex Offender Opens Fire on Deputies at LASD Temple Station

March 20th, 2017 by Terry Miller

The shooting Monday morning left the 47-year-old suspect dead at the scene

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Homicide Bureau detectives responded to Temple Sheriff’s Station, 8838 Las Tunas Drive, Temple City, to investigate the circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting early Monday morning.

The suspect, a male white adult, apparently entered the Temple Station desk around 7:30 a.m. to register as a sex offender.

Temple Station deputies became suspicious of the man’s demeanor and watched him as he went to his car.

At that point the suspect started shooting at deputies from inside his vehicle. Deputies returned fire. Multiple rounds were shot and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if the suspect succumbed to his death from a self-inflicted gunshot or deputy gunfire, although Detective Steve Katz said during a press conference that he believed the 47-year-old suspect died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No deputies were injured during the exchange of gunfire.

A shotgun was found inside the SUV and investigators believe a handgun was also in the vehicle, Katz said during the press conference.

“I think it highlights the dangers that our deputies face every single day. Even in our home,” Katz said.

It was unclear what led the man to open fire, but McDonnell said it was a concerning trend.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

