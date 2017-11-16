Superintendent Torlakson Issues Statement on School Shooting Involving Rancho Tehama Elementary School

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson issued the following statement earlier this week regarding their tragic shooting incident in Northern California.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to those killed and wounded in this terrible event. The California Department of Education stands ready to help Rancho Tehama Elementary School, the Corning Union Elementary School District and the Tehama County Department of Education in any way we can.”

“The CDE is committed to helping all California public schools become as prepared as possible and to maintain safe and secure school environments year-round, including the annual update of mandatory school safety plans. Resources are available on the department’s Web site at https://www.cde.ca.gov/ls/ss/vp/safeschlplanning.asp.”