Tax Collection Begins as L.A. Metro Measure M Project Continues

Marking another major milestone in the implementation of Measure M – the half-cent sales tax measure for transportation – the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) Board of Directors has selected the committee of seven to sit on the critically important Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee. The panel’s job is to make certain Measure M is implemented as specified in the ballot measure.

“When voters passed Measure M, they gave us a mandate to build a better transportation system and a more connected region – now it’s our responsibility to realize that vision,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Chair of the Metro Board. “This committee is an outstanding group of experts, and I am confident that their guidance and oversight will help us fulfill Measure M’s promise.”

In another significant step, the Board also approved the guidelines that will direct how Measure M funds are administered. This effort was directed by a Policy Advisory Council made up of a “rainbow coalition” of consumers, providers and jurisdictions, who all contributed to finalizing the guidelines.

The Council’s next assignment will be to advise Metro on revision of the Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP), Metro’s blueprint for the coming decades. The LRTP is regularly updated to adjust the long-term approach to traffic mitigation and fiscal responsibility. This revise is particularly critical because it will include all the Measure R and Measure M projects and programs slated to transform transportation across L.A. County. It is on track to be completed in 2018.

At the same time the Measure M framework is being delivered, Metro is building the projects in Measure M. Here’s a progress update:

– The Purple Line Section 3 Extension: Bid requests for the tunneling contract went out this spring and the station contract will be released this summer.

– The Airport Metro Connector Station: Environmental studies are now completed at both the state and federal levels and the project is coordinating with the adjacent LAX people mover to advance from 15 percent to 30 percent designed by later this year.

– The Gold Line Foothill Extension to Claremont: The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority will hold a groundbreaking for utility relocation in October. This will be the first Measure M project to break ground.

Other Measure M projects are progressing through various planning stages, including:

– The East San Fernando Valley Corridor: The draft Environmental Impact Report/Study will be released for public review in coordination with the Federal Transit Administration this summer.

– The Orange Line: The Metro Orange Line grade separation analysis and operational improvements technical study is nearing completion and will be brought back to the Metro Board in July, after which environmental clearance will begin.

– The West Santa Ana Branch: The environmental study process is underway, with public scoping meetings throughout the corridor continuing in July.

Also making progress are: The I-5 North HOV and Truck Lanes, the SR-71 Gap from I-10 to Rio Ranch, the Eastside Gold Line Extension, the Sepulveda Pass Transit Corridor, the North Hollywood to Pasadena BRT, the Vermont Transit Corridor, the South Bay Green Line Extension and the Northeast San Fernando Valley Bus Rapid Transit project.

“Measure M is a monumental effort but we have hit the ground running and we are committed to being frugal, responsible, practical and accountable,” said Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington. “The extensive work already underway on Measure M is an example of that commitment and we are focused on continuing our transportation revolution for the good of the people of Los Angeles County.”

At the same time Measure M projects are advancing, construction is continuing on three major Measure R projects: the Crenshaw/LAX Line, the Regional Connector and the Purple Line subway to the Miracle Mile and Beverly Hills.