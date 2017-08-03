Tax Debt Phone Scams Continue in Arcadia

The Arcadia Police Department has become aware of a recent phone scam targeting random citizens. The suspicious call is a recorded voice saying they will “call the local cops” if you do not return their call regarding an outstanding tax debt. In the past, we have also seen calls with the phone number shown on the caller identification as (626) 574-5151, which is the main phone line of the Arcadia Police Department. Don’t fall for this scam! The Arcadia Police Department urges the public to stay alert to these types of scam phone calls.

The IRS, the US Treasury Department, and local police will not:

Call to demand immediate payment over the phone or call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill.

Threaten to immediately bring in local police or other law enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.

Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card

Visit the IRS website for additional information on scams.

https://www.irs.gov/uac/IRS-Urges-Public-to-Stay-Alert-for-Scam-Phone-Calls