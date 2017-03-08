Trucks Collide at Intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Baldwin Avenue; Two Injured

March 8th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Two people were injured Tuesday when two full-size pickup trucks (Ford and GMC) collided at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Baldwin Avenue in Arcadia.

The drivers of the vehicles, a 54-year-old and a 19-year-old, were both transported to a local hospital with significant injuries according to the Arcadia Police Department. A preliminary investigation, and several witnesses, indicated the driver of the GMC ran a red light for westbound traffic.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5151, case #1701225. If anyone prefers to provide information anonymously, they may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800)222-TIPS (8477), texting the letters TIPLA plus their tip to CRIMES (274637), or using the tip web page at Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers.