TV’s Mario Lopez to Host Lucky Baldwin Poker Tournament

March 28th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Go “all-in” to help raise funds to preserve the magnificent 1880s architecture built by Elias J. “Lucky” Baldwin at the site of the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden.

There will be something for everyone at this special fundraiser with celebrity host Mario Lopez. On the lawn around Lucky’s Queen Anne Cottage and Coach Barn there will be Texas Hold ‘Em, Pai Gow Poker and Three-Card Poker. We’ll also have “Fun Blackjack” tables. Not a gamer? Enjoy food, drink and our one-of-a-kind silent auction. Mix, mingle and meet Margaux Viera, a third great granddaughter of Lucky Baldwin.

The Lucky Balwin Poker Tournament will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Cocktails & Dinner are at 5 p.m. Tournament at 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden is located on 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007. For more information, visit arboretum.org or (626) 821-4623

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.