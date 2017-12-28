Two Sought in Armed Robbery at Arcadia Pharmacy

Shortly after 2:00 p.m. Friday, Arcadia police officers responded to Sunny Bay Pharmacy, located at 450 East Huntington Drive. When the officers arrived, the victim reported the store was robbed by two suspects who each displayed handguns.

Suspect-1 was described as a male, Black, 30-years-old, 5’06”-5’07” tall, and he was wearing a red and blue colored jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans. Suspect-2 was described as a male, Black, 40-years-old, 5’11”-6’ tall, with a mustache, and he was wearing a black beanie hat, a gray pullover hooded sweater, and black jeans.

Officers searched the area, but they were not able to locate the suspects. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of prescription medication, and their direction and mode of travel were not known. Video is not available at this time.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5151, case #1706321. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple.