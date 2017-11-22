Upscale H Mart to Open in Arcadia Dec. 8

‘Robust and unique cultural foods that also promote a rich and healthy lifestyle’

H Mart, a leading. International supermarket chain has made a final announcement of H Mart Arcadia Grand Opening and is set to open its doors at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

A number of community leaders and representatives are set to participate and celebrate the Grand Opening. The Grand Opening will feature a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony followed by a Korean traditional Folk dance and Chinese Lion Dance.

A variety of free gifts will be given out to new and current Hniart Smart Card members (while supplies last) as well as all shoppers, purchasing over $30 (thirty dollars). In addition, face-painting events will be held for children (Weekends only).

H Mart is an upscale supermarket with more than 90 stores in U. S nationwide. It serves both traditional Asian and international food, with fresh produce, meat, poultry, and fishery. H Mart is also known as the ‘One-Stop Shopping’ place for all shoppers’ indifferent ethnicities, backgrounds and ages.

H Mart Arcadia is over 40,000 square feet of retail space and will be placed in 1101 West Huntington Dr. Arcadia, CA. 91007. By directly providing products directly from its California warehouse and local farms, H mart Arcadia will retain and elevate its freshness to meet customers’ needs.

“On behalf of the residents of Arcadia I welcome H Mart. We are excited and honored that H Mart has chosen our great town for a location for their grocery store; it is a win-win, great for the community and great for H Mart. I wish them many, many years of success here in. Arcadia,” said Arcadia Mayor, Peter Amundson,

H Mart President Brian Kwon said, “As H Mart would like to give special thanks to Arcadia and the surrounding communities for loving our Arcadia store, we will prepare hard every day to serve customers and go beyond any expectations of our opening.” And added that Hmart Arcadia will be a new destination where customers can truly enjoy ‘Good for all’

H Mart is a 34 years old supermarket chain, which started with first store in Woodside, NY in 1982, offering robust and unique cultural foods that also promote a rich and healthy lifestyle. Today Hmart operates more than 90 stores in 14 states and in one of the leading international supermarket chains in the United States. In 2014, Hmart was recognized as one of the fastest growing retailers in the National Retail Federation’s HOT 100 RETAILERS (#13 Hmart). In 2016, Supermarket News has listed Hmart as one of the Top 50 Small Chains and Independents in the United States & Canada.