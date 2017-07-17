News

Use of Fireworks Result In Injuries

Two juveniles were lighting fireworks when it went off in their hands. –Courtesy photo

On Friday July 14, at about 8:05 p.m., Arcadia Police Officers and Arcadia Fire Department Personnel responded to Bonita Park located at 100 South Second Ave. regarding reports of a possible explosion.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two juveniles were lighting a firework when it went off in their hands. A 14-year-old male received severe injuries to one of his hands and a 17-year-old male received minor injuries to his arm and chest. Both were transported to local hospitals and appear to have non-life threatening injuries.

At the time of the initial investigation it appears the only criminal activity related to this incident was the prohibited use of fireworks.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5156, case #17-3624. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

July 17, 2017

