Use of Fireworks Result In Injuries

On Friday July 14, at about 8:05 p.m., Arcadia Police Officers and Arcadia Fire Department Personnel responded to Bonita Park located at 100 South Second Ave. regarding reports of a possible explosion.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two juveniles were lighting a firework when it went off in their hands. A 14-year-old male received severe injuries to one of his hands and a 17-year-old male received minor injuries to his arm and chest. Both were transported to local hospitals and appear to have non-life threatening injuries.

At the time of the initial investigation it appears the only criminal activity related to this incident was the prohibited use of fireworks.

