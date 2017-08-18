View the First Solar Eclipse In 99 Years In Style

Vistajet offers customers a rare viewing opportunity for an astounding $12,500 per hour

VistaJet will be offering customers the opportunity to experience and observe the American Solar Eclipse, appearing for the first time in 99 years on Aug. 21.

The coast-to-coast National Eclipse and astronomical phenomenon will be visible in the United States from approximately 10:15 a.m. PST, with the sun disappearing behind the moon from the Oregon coast, passing through 14 states to South Carolina. Without being in this 70-mile strip, Americans will not be able to see the sun eclipsed in totality.

“With unparalleled experience flying into and out of the hardest to reach destinations, VistaJet is offering its customers the opportunity to witness the phenomenon, flying straight through the strip to experience the eclipse as it journeys across the country for the first time in almost a century – unrivaled views with the best in-class on-board experience,” Their press release stated.

“Our customers expect the most unique opportunities and the highest level of service, and the chance to chase this once in a lifetime [opportunity] happening on one of our jets is truly an experience to remember,” said Thomas Flohr, founder and chairman of VistaJet.

“It’s important to provide the extraordinary for our clients, and this opportunity amplifies optimal viewing potential of the spectacle up in the sky.”

This rare sight is best viewed from destinations including: Salem Ore., Madras Ore., Idaho Falls Ida., Jackson Wyo., Casper Wyo., Lincoln Neb., Jefferson City Miss., Carbondale Ill., Paducah Ken., Madisonville Tenn., Nashville Tenn., Clayton Ga., Columbia S.C. and Charleston—all reachable via VistaJet aircraft.

The company has created an innovative infrastructure with the capacity to manage global flights 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To date, VistaJet has arranged flights for heads of state, corporate leaders, entrepreneurs and private individuals to fly to over 1,600 airports in 187 countries.

There are also commercial airlines offering Eclipse flights. Check your Frequent Flier miles, get your checkbook out and prepare for the ultimate luxury eclipse viewing of a lifetime.