La Serna High Senior Dies Near Hermit Falls in Sierra Madre

Sources tell Beacon Media that 18-year-old Jeremy St. Julian died Tuesday night while hiking with friends above Sierra Madre.

According to reliable sources, Julian was due to graduate Wednesday from La Serna High in Whittier. He died when he fell approximately 100 feet, near Hermit Falls in the Chantry Flat area of the Angeles National Forest Tuesday evening around 7 p.m.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team and Sierra Madre Search and Rescue responded to the incident along with paramedics who pronounced the 18-year-old dead at the scene.