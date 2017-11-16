Former Upper San Gabriel Valley MWD Director Frank Forbes Passes Away

Frank F. Forbes, former Board member for the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District (Upper District) has passed away. Director Forbes served on the Upper District Board for 16 years, from 1992 through Dec. 2008, representing the residents of Division 2 which include the cities of South Pasadena, San Gabriel, Rosemead, Arcadia and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.

First elected to office in Nov. of 1992, Director Forbes served his tenure at Upper District in exemplary fashion. He served two terms as Board President (2005 and 2006) and Vice-President (2007 and 2008). He later served as Upper District’s representative to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California from 1997 to 2001 and the Main San Gabriel Basin Watermaster from 1993 to 2003. Director Forbes also held seats on the Association of California Water Agencies/Joint Powers Insurance Authority (2003-2008), the San Gabriel Basin Water Quality Authority (2005-2006) and the San Gabriel Valley Protective Association (1991-2008).

During his tenure at Upper District, Director Forbes was instrumental in the development of the District’s water use efficiency and conservation programs, promoting the development of water recycling projects and watershed restoration and management projects. With over 40 years of professional service in the field of water and public works infrastructure engineering and development, Director Forbes provided visionary leadership to Upper District and earned the respect of his fellow colleagues, Board Members and staff.

On Nov. 7th, the Upper District adjourned its regularly scheduled board meeting in honor and memory of their former colleague Frank Field Forbes, who was born on Apr. 5, 1924 and passed away on Nov. 3. Services for Frank F. Forbes will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Glendale, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. The viewing will take place on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.