Cat Of The Week- Bongo and Gypsy

Bongo and Gypsy available for adoption. – Courtesy photo / Lifeline for Pets

Too cute to spook!

Lifeline for Pets is getting ready for “Meoween,” with Bongo and Gypsy, two bonded siblings who are quite delightful! Bongo is a  cute tuxedo male, age 2, playful and cuddly. Gypsy, his gorgeous black sister, age 3, is independent but friendly and snuggly. See their video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRVMdR-C_gs.

They are bonded, make a great pair, and will be adopted together.  Call 626-676-9505 for a visit, or see

adoption pages for proper adoption procedures. Adoption fee is $100 for the two pals, which includes neuter, microchip, exam & vaccines. Cats are negative FELV/FIV unless otherwise indicated.

Can’t adopt? Visit the website at http://www.lifelineforpets.org/ for other ways to support their rescue.

October 27, 2017

