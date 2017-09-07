Cats of the Week: Mother and Son Duo Milky White and Earl Grey

Meet Milky White, age 1, and her son, Earl Grey, aged 3 months! Milky White, the mama, is an incredibly friendly and social girl. She is intelligent, has a laid-back attitude and enjoys cuddling up with people. Earl Grey is a good natured gentleman that likes the quiet company of people, but enjoys a good round of play with his siblings. He has a silky white coat accented by a grey tail and a charming grey digit on his front paw. Adopt both mother and son for a Twofur Discount of $100, and they will come already spayed & neutered, current on vaccines and microchipped. Call to make an appointment for a meet & greet at (626) 676-9505, or visit www.lifelineforpets.org for adoption information and an application. See more pictures, adoption information, and the application on our website at www.lifelineforpets.org. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy Sponsor a Kitty campaign.