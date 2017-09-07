Opinion

Cats of the Week: Mother and Son Duo Milky White and Earl Grey

Milky and Earl Grey are silky white coated cats both up for adoption. – Courtesy photo

Meet Milky White, age 1, and her son, Earl Grey, aged 3 months! Milky White, the mama, is an incredibly friendly and social girl. She is intelligent, has a laid-back attitude and enjoys cuddling up with people. Earl Grey is a good natured gentleman that likes the quiet company of people, but enjoys a good round of play with his siblings. He has a silky white coat accented by a grey tail and a charming grey digit on his front paw. Adopt both mother and son for a Twofur Discount of $100, and they will come already spayed & neutered, current on vaccines and microchipped. Call to make an appointment for a meet & greet at (626) 676-9505, or visit www.lifelineforpets.org for adoption information and an application. See more pictures, adoption information, and the application on our website at www.lifelineforpets.org. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy Sponsor a Kitty campaign.

September 7, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Fire Department
Your City Council
Join the Community

Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Internship Opportunities
E-Edition
Contact Us
Corporate
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching