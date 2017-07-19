Ask Dr. Canzoneri

Dear Dr. Canzoneri, I recently was eating a huge sandwich and, when I opened my mouth, I heard a loud pop in my jaw joint. Over the next two days, the pain became almost unbearable. I can now barely open my mouth and the pain is constant. What can I do?

– Missing my lunchtime subs

Dear Missing:

It sounds as if you are experiencing TMD (temporomandibular joint problems). TMJ disorders can exhibit many symptoms. A few are: headaches, pain in the temple, pain in the jaw joint area, back pain, shoulder pain, stiffness in the neck, limited or painful movement when opening the jaw, earaches, ringing in the ears, clicking in the joint, popping in the joint, a gravelly sound in the joint and dizziness. As you always hear from doctors early intervention will often lead to a quicker recovery time. Treatment can often involve splints worn in the mouth, laser treatment, correction of a misaligned bite, physical therapy, botox, and a number of other treatments.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, make an appointment with your medical doctor or dentist as soon as possible.

About Dr. Canzoneri:

Dr. Kenneth Canzoneri maintains a private, family practice in Arcadia, CA. He specializes in advanced laser dentistry and rebuilding smiles for both cosmetics and function. Please call (626) 446-1679 for an appointment or visit canzoneridentistry.com.