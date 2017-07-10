Business, Columns

Cat of the Week: Benny Boy

Benny wants to end your search for the purr-fect cat! – Courtesy photo

Looking for the purr-fect cat? Then here he is: meet Benny! Benny is age 5, and a very handsome all black, shorthair. He’s a clean-cut dude, super sweet, super loving, friendly, cuddly, healthy, and gets along with other kitties too! He does have a very easy to manage condition called FIV+, but he does not need any meds for it. Give us a call and we will explain and advise. Your search ends with Benny Boy!

Adoption fee is $100, which includes neuter, microchip, exam and vaccines.  See more pictures, adoption information and an application on our website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy Sponsor A Kitty campaign.

Good News: Isabelle has been adopted, and Leland and Nigella have an adoption pending together.                       

July 10, 2017

About Author

Emmy Hernandez


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Fire Department
Your City Council
Join the Community

Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching