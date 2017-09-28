Cat of the Week: Dusty

Pure Cuteness! Meet Dusty, a most fetching little girl! Dusty is a pretty tortoiseshell, born July 2017. She is very social and playful. Dusty can be adopted alone, or with another kitten. Please call to arrange a meet and greet, or see the adoption page for our adoption procedures.

Adoption fee is $100, which includes spay, microchip, exam & vaccines. A great savings! All cats are negative FELV/FIV unless otherwise indicated.

See more pictures, videos, adoption info & application on www.lifelineforpets.org or call 626-676-9505 for a meet and greet.

Can’t adopt? Visit www.lifelineforpets.org to sponsor a kitty.

Adoption Event: Sat., Sept. 30, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Memorial Park, Sierra Madre. Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast and Pooch Parade

Good News: Digit has been adopted!