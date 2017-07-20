Columns

Cat of the Week: Sweet Chelsea

This mama kitty is ready to retire in a nice home. 
– Courtesy photo

My name is Chelsea, age four. I am a calico kitty and a beautiful feline. I was a young mommy to my five babies! I raised them well, and they all have their own forever homes. It took me a little while to come out of my shell, but I am doing really well now. I get lots of pets from my human friends. In return, I love to purr and give them affectionate rubs. I’d like to have my own home, and I am ready to continue the good progress I’ve made. I just need some continued patience, love and stability.

Adoption fee is $100, which includes spay, microchip, exam and vaccines. A great savings! Our cats are negative FELV/FIV, unless otherwise indicated.

See more pictures, videos, adoption information and an application on our website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Call (626) 676-9505 for a meet and greet. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy Sponsor A Kitty campaign.

Watch Chelsea’s video!

Good news: Leland and Nigella have been adopted together.

July 20, 2017

