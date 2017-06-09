Cats of the Week: Artic & Aspen

Seeing double? Meet Artic & Aspen. They are twin brothers, gorgeous Turkish Angoras, and 6 months old. These beautiful boys are like two peas in a pod–or should we say two snowflakes! They are sweet, loving, and very bonded, so they must be adopted together. It’s a better idea to adopt two rather than just one. They will always have a pal or two to play with when you’re gone, and you will have the benefit of being the recipient of double love, licks, and kisses! Use our Twofur Offer. The adoption fee is $100 for both, which includes neuter, microchip, exam & vaccines. Our cats are negative FELV/FIV, unless otherwise indicated.

