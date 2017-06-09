Columns

Cats of the Week: Artic & Aspen

Twin brothers, Artic & Aspen, are like two peas in a pod. – Courtesy photo

Seeing double? Meet Artic & Aspen. They are twin brothers, gorgeous Turkish Angoras, and 6 months old. These beautiful boys are like two peas in a pod–or should we say two snowflakes! They are sweet, loving, and very bonded, so they must be adopted together. It’s a better idea to adopt two rather than just one. They will always have a pal or two to play with when you’re gone, and you will have the benefit of being the recipient of double love, licks, and kisses! Use our Twofur Offer. The adoption fee is $100 for both, which includes neuter, microchip, exam & vaccines. Our cats are negative FELV/FIV, unless otherwise indicated.

See more pictures, adoption information and applications on our website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy Sponsor A Kitty campaign.

Good news: Naomi and Baby Whitney have been adopted.

June 9, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Fire Department
Your City Council
Join the Community
Fields marked with a * are required.
Arcadia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching