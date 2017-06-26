Columns

Cats of the Week: Hopper, Cricket, & Lady Bug

Three little bundles of joy eager for a home! – Courtesy photo

Kittens! Meet our three newest: Hopper, white male, Cricket, black female, and Lady Bug, white female. All were born May 1, 2017. We are now taking applications for one, two, or all three! They are absolutely adorable! Adoption fee is $100, which includes spay/neuter, microchip, exam and vaccines.  Our cats are negative FELV/FIV, unless otherwise indicated. 

See more pictures, adoption information and an application on our website: www.lifelineforpets.org. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy Sponsor A Kitty campaign.

June 26, 2017

Searching