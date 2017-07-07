Cats of the Week: Vanilla and Skye

Just gorgeous! Sister Siamese mixes, born December 2016. Vanilla is white with dark points, perhaps a lilac point or a blue point/tortie, while Skye is a dilute calico. They are very bonded and will be adopted together. It’s a better idea to adopt two rather than just one. They will always have a pal or two to play with when you’re gone, and you will have the benefit of being the recipient of double love licks and kisses! Use our Twofur Offer, $100, which includes spay, microchip, exam and vaccines. A great savings! Our cats are negative FELV/FIV, unless otherwise indicated.

See more pictures, videos, adoption information and an application on our website: www.lifelineforpets.org. Call (909) 561-7700 for a Meet and Greet. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy Sponsor A Kitty campaign.

Captions:

1 – Vanilla, a beautiful Siamese sister waiting to come home with you! – Courtesy photo

2 – Skye, a beautiful Siamese sister who wants to go wherever her sibling travels. – Courtesy photo