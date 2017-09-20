Cats of the Week: Zoey & Chloe

GIRL POWER! Zoey and Chloe are adorable sister twins, now age 14 months. They are a mix of tabby and tortoiseshell and so cute! Zoey has the black nose and Chloe has the lighter colored nose. They are very bonded and will be adopted together. Use our TWOFUR OFFER. Zoey and Chloe are such love bugs. Kiss Chloe’s face and she just loves it, and will kiss you back. Zoey will keep you entertained for hours. Adoption fee is $100 for both, which includes spays, microchips, exams & vaccines. A great savings! Our cats are healthy & negative FELV/FIV unless otherwise indicated.

Chloe’s (aka Luna) video is https://youtu.be/momqph67A0I

Zoey’s (aka Bella) video is https://youtu.be/6cjIPB7fAgk

See more pictures, videos, adoption info & application on our website, www.lifelineforpets.org.

Call 626-676-9505 for a Meet & Greet.

Adoption Event: Sat., Sept. 30, from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Memorial Park in Sierra Madre. Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast and Pooch Parade. Join us!