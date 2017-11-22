Columns

Feline Thankful?

Gorgeous AURORA would be so thankful to find a home!! She’s a beautiful Maine Coon, age 3, smart, young, healthy, glamorous & fluffy! Loves to play with the cat teaser and nap on a pile of laundry.  Aurora is learning that attention and gentle petting are the nearest things to heaven! Aurora should be the only pet in the home, and responds best to gentle, quiet adults, and older, calm children. Call 626-355-7672  for a Meet & Greet, or see Adoption pages for our adoption procedures. Adoption fee is $100, which includes spay, microchip, exam & vaccines. A great savings!  Our cats are negative FELV/FIV unless otherwise indicated. 

See more pictures, videos, adoption info & application on our website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy ways to support our rescue.

GOOD NEWS: Musa the Magnificat, Mishka, and Chubbs have been adopted. Happy Catsgiving!

November 22, 2017

