Modern Romance: Dating Deal Breakers

When it’s Time to Get Out

By Hedda Muskat

Is your new romance riddled with so many problems that it makes your stomach turn every time you hang up the phone? Are you in denial about it? Potential relationship offenders have different contexts when it comes to men and women, but there are many that can apply to both. When analyzing what is a “deal breaker” you must consider that these problems will be more potent in long-term relationships than in the “now” because you are currently less invested in that person. It’s been noted by research that women have more deal breakers than men, so even if a man has a bevy of amazing qualities, women may overlook that if other factors that are important to her stand out. A man may love all the amazing qualities of the woman he’s starting to date, but if she makes him chose between his friends, mother, and job, that can be a deal breaker for him. What can be a turn off for some may not be a hindrance with others so each situation will be different. Here are some samples of major deal breakers according to Men’s Health:

Bad in the Sack Bull-Headed Tech-Obsessed Is in Major Debt Anger Issues STD’s Racist Drug Problems Possessive Not your intellectual equal

These are the most common issues so it’s important to learn what this tells you about yourself, the choices you make and what will make you happy in the long run. Only you can ask and answer this question: How much are you willing to give up and tolerate regarding these traits for the next 50 years with this person? If you don’t see it, run.

Hedda Muskat is the author of The Dating Mystique based on her TV writing days at “Love Connection”.