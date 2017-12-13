PEEPS & PURRTY!

These cuties, just age 3 months, are sibling besties, and are fun-loving and just the sweetest duo! Typical kittens, they will play and wrestle, yet are always up for some cuddles! Peeps, the adorable tabby, has a cute spotted belly. He is a social little fellow, very playful, with a great sense of humor and who’s quick to purr for your love. Purrty, his pretty black sister, is a good “talker,” quick to love you and purr by your ear. There isn’t a more purr-fect pair of kittens, ready to be adopted together into a family to call their own! Adoption fee is $100 for both, which includes spay/neuter, microchip, exam & vaccines. A great savings! Our cats are negative FELV/FIV unless otherwise indicated.

See more pictures, videos, adoption info & application on our website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Call 626-676-9505 for a Meet & Greet. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy ways to support our rescue.