Why Choose Citrus College?

By Dr. Barbara R. Dickerson

Citrus Community College District Board of Trustees

Those of us who are fortunate enough to live in the San Gabriel Valley enjoy wonderful amenities—great weather, diverse recreational venues, exciting job opportunities and, of course, a variety options for higher education.

Given the number of community colleges and four-year institutions in our region, high school seniors contemplating the next step in their education have a lot to consider. Choosing the right college is one of the most important decisions they will ever make.

As a member of the Citrus Community College District Board of Trustees, I am often asked, “Why should I attend Citrus College? What makes Citrus so special?” The college’s outstanding faculty and staff would certainly be a top reason. So would our beautiful, modern campus. However, I believe the most important characteristic of any college or university is its commitment to student success—and that’s what makes Citrus College so special.

At Citrus College, student support services go far beyond the usual counseling, testing and tutoring that are standard at other colleges and universities. For students attending high schools in our district, support services actually begin before graduation.

Early Decision, one of Citrus College’s most successful student support programs, is offered to seniors attending high schools in the college’s district. It begins with regular visits to high school campuses by the Citrus College outreach team. Students who express an interest in Citrus College are invited to an informational session and application workshop. They are later bused to the Citrus College campus, where they take English and mathematics assessment tests and receive new student orientation. Early Decision students receive priority registration throughout their first academic year.

Another unique student support program is I Will Complete College (IWCC). As part of Citrus College’s Early Decision program, IWCC starts during the students’ senior year in high school. The goal of the IWCC program is for new, first-time college students to successfully complete college level math and English, and to provide them with strategies and services that will help ensure their continued college success.

Support for high school seniors is just one of the many reasons that students choose Citrus College. Among the more than 90 programs of study offered, the college’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) program stands out as a star. This award-winning program features several innovative support systems, including Learning Communities, made up of students, faculty and counselors; Faculty Inquiry Groups, collaborative teams of instructors within STEM-related fields; a Math Success Center; and STEM counselors, who provide counseling for STEM majors. Select STEM students can also participate in the Summer Research Experience, where they gain firsthand experience in scientific investigation at prestigious research institutions.

Affordability, accessibility and a reputation for excellence are additional reasons why 20,000 students in the San Gabriel Valley and beyond have made Citrus College their first choice for higher education. I invite you to visit our campus or go to www.citruscollege.edu for more information.