Mimi’s Cafe Offers Valentine’s Sweetheart Menu Feb. 9-14

Couples can enjoy a three-course meal starting at just $45. Mimi’s Cafe will offer a special three-course Valentine’s menu for two, beginning Friday, Feb. 9, through Wednesday, Feb. 14, starting at just $45 per couple*.

The Sweetheart Menu includes:

One Mimi’s Trio of Appetizers to share: hand-breaded chicken tenders, lightly fried zucchini sticks and warm spinach artichoke dip with house-made tortilla chips, served with ranch and buffalo sauce

Choice of main course one per person:

-Coastal Shrimp Pasta, with sautéed shrimp, grape tomatoes, roasted broccoli, fresh basil and pasta in a lemon sauce

-Tuscan Style Grilled Chicken, with mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, and artichokes, served with grilled garlic bread

-Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Atlantic salmon with a light Chardonnay Dijon sauce, served with broccoli and mashed potatoes

-Or select a Ribeye Steak, (for an additional $7 per person, while supplies last), served blackened or grilled, with the choice of two sides

-One Sweetheart Chocolate Cake to share: a hot molten lava cake served a scoop of vanilla ice cream and garnished with a drizzle of chocolate and a strawberry.

-Beverages, gratuity and taxes not included. Select the Ribeye for an additional $7 per person.

Mimi’s also offers house wine for $6 a glass or $23 a bottle, all day, every day where applicable by law.

Reservations are recommended. Locations and additional information is available at www.mimiscafe.com.