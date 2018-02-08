Special Section

Mimi’s Cafe Offers Valentine’s Sweetheart Menu Feb. 9-14

Mimi’s ribeye steak – Courtesy photo

Couples can enjoy a three-course meal starting at just $45. Mimi’s Cafe will offer a special three-course Valentine’s menu for two, beginning Friday, Feb. 9, through Wednesday, Feb. 14, starting at just $45 per couple*.

 The Sweetheart Menu includes:

One Mimi’s Trio of Appetizers to share: hand-breaded chicken tenders, lightly fried zucchini sticks and warm spinach artichoke dip with house-made tortilla chips, served with ranch and buffalo sauce

Choice of main course one per person:

-Coastal Shrimp Pasta, with sautéed shrimp, grape tomatoes, roasted broccoli, fresh basil and pasta in a lemon sauce

-Tuscan Style Grilled Chicken, with mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, and artichokes, served with grilled garlic bread

-Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Atlantic salmon with a light Chardonnay Dijon sauce, served with broccoli and mashed potatoes

-Or select a Ribeye Steak, (for an additional $7 per person, while supplies last), served blackened or grilled, with the choice of two sides

-One Sweetheart Chocolate Cake to share: a hot molten lava cake served a scoop of vanilla ice cream and garnished with a drizzle of chocolate and a strawberry.

-Beverages, gratuity and taxes not included. Select the Ribeye for an additional $7 per person.

Mimi’s also offers house wine for $6 a glass or $23 a bottle, all day, every day where applicable by law.

Reservations are recommended. Locations and additional information is available at www.mimiscafe.com

February 8, 2018

About Author

Arcadia Weekly Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Searching