Valentine’s at Float Pasadena

Lovers looking for a fun (and affordable!) date idea for Valentine’s Day will delight in a special menu for two and live jazz music at Float Pasadena, the quaint café located in the South Lake Avenue shopping district known for seasonal ice cream floats, gourmet coffee and made-to-order sandwiches.

During the week of Valentine’s Day, February 11-17, Float will be offering a special meal for two that includes two sandwiches of your choice plus a mega strawberry tiramisu for $25.

To kick off Valentine’s week on Sunday, February 11, Float will welcome local saxophonist Michelle Maestas Simonsen with special guest DJ Wallybear for live music from 1-3 p.m. Enjoy a jazzy Valentine’s lunch with your loved ones over delicious sandwiches and decadent tiramisu! Local sandwich favorites include the Chipotle Chicken Club, Green Tuna and Harvest Vegetarian.

For more information about Float, visit floatpasadena.com.