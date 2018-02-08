Who\’s Your Favorite Valentine? Give a Manatee Gift Adoption This Year

Out of the goodness of your heart, Adopt-A-Manatee® this Valentine’s Day from Save the Manatee Club for cherished family and friends. The manatees in the Club’s popular adoption programs are real, living manatees with known histories.

For $25, Save the Manatee Club sends a personalized adoption packet, which includes an adoption certificate, photo and life history of a real Florida manatee, and a fact-filled membership handbook. Four print newsletters and six e-newsletters are also sent to gift recipients throughout the year. Adopt at the $35 level or above and an endearing Rowley heart ornament is also included with the packet. Shipping is free within the United States. The manatees up for adoption can be viewed on the Club’s website at savethemanatee.org/adopt.