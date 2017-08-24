Over 1,500 Young Athletes Compete At 2017 La84 Foundation Summer Splash Festivals at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

On Aug. 19, over 350 athletes competed at the 2017 LA84 Foundation Summer Splash Water Polo & Dive Festival at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. The festival was a culmination of the LA84 Foundation’s Summer Splash Program, which provides basic instruction and competitive opportunities at a free or reduced cost in four aquatic sports: swimming, diving, water polo and synchronized swimming. Part of the Summer Splash program is LA84’s Learn to Swim program, which offers swim lessons at a free or reduced cost across the Los Angeles County and has taught over 150,000 Southern California to swim since its inception.

The LA84 Foundation remains committed to water safety, aiming to fund and assist underserved areas and communities with its programming. Drowning claims the lives of approximately 3,500 people per year, with nearly 25 percent being children under the age of 14. The problem is particularly daunting in ethnically diverse communities, where the drowning rate is almost three times the national average.

The Foundation, since 1986, has supported the Summer Splash program at Los Angeles City and County public pools, and in other municipalities including: Burbank, Carson, Glendale, La Mirada, Long Beach, Palmdale, Pasadena, Santa Clarita, Santa Monica, South Gate and Ventura. More than 15,000 youngsters, ages 7 to 17, benefit from the Summer Splash Program each year.

“The LA84 Foundation is proud to provide #PlayForAll access and see these young athletes finish their summers strong in the water. These youth are not only learning and developing life skills through sport, but inspiring their peers and their communities to get active in the pool,” LA84 Foundation President & CEO Renata Simril said.

Photos:

– Courtesy / LA84 Foundation