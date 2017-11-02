Sports

Arcadia Girls Volleyball Beats Monrovia to Advance in CIF Playoffs

The Arcadia Apaches took down Monrovia 3-1 in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 Playoffs – Courtesy photo / Facebook Arcadia Unified School District

By Spencer Stueve

The Arcadia Apaches Girls Volleyball team began their quest for a CIF Championship on Tuesday against the Monrovia Wildcats.  After a 21-6 regular season and 12-2 league record, the Apaches took care of business Tuesday against the visiting Monrovia girls, but it was never easy.

In the first set, Monrovia jumped out to a 9-3 lead.  The Apaches clawed back into the match and tied up the first set at 14.  The favored Apaches weren’t able to finish the first set, however, and the Wildcats took a 1-0 lead after taking the first set 25-23.

Despite dropping the first set, the Apaches cruised to victory in sets two through four.  In the second set, the Apaches dominated, winning 25-12, and they followed that up in the third set with another strong performance, winning 25-17.  With a chance to win the match and advance in the playoffs, it was more difficult, but the result was the same.  The Apaches won 27-25 and defeated Monrovia.

Hannah Kennedy led the Apaches with 19 kills.  Senior Hannah Ruiz added six kills and eight aces.

Arcadia takes on top seeded La Salle in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Thursday.

November 2, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly


