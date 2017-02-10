Apaches Finish Undefeated With 5-2 Win Over CV

February 10th, 2017 by Arcadia Weekly

Having already clinched their sixth straight Pacific League title, Arcadia spent their final home game celebrating their ten seniors and cruising past their league rival.

With five goals from three seniors, the Apaches (19-3-1, 14-0 Pacific) beat the Crescenta Valley Falcons (16-4-1, 11-2-1 Pacific), 5-2, Thursday afternoon at Salter Stadium. Arcadia coach Ryen Piszyk started every senior, and they rewarded themselves with a near flawless match. “I don’t have a lot of complaints. It was a very solid performance,” said Piszyk.

Arcadia wasted no time in establishing their offense. In the second minute, senior Hannah Mushisky (11) took a pass from senior Alexis Sorrell (7) and blasted a 20-yard shot into the bottom right corner of the net. Mushisky scored again in the 77th minute of a rebound from junior Stephanie Yen (6), making the score 4-1 and putting the Falcons completely out of reach.

A minute later, senior Eden Hardy (23) curled a shot 15 yards out from the right side for her second goal of the game. Her first came earlier in the half off an interception, scoring from 20 yards out with a left-footed strike to the bottom left corner. Hardy shot eight times, five times in a four-minute span late in the first half, while the Apaches outshot the Falcons 19-2 overall.

“It was pretty awesome to have ten seniors on the field,” said Piszyk. Senior Campbell Dopke (14) put the Apaches up 2-0 off a header from Hardy’s free kick, rounding out the scoring as an all-senior effort. “The way they stick their challenges, the way they run, the way they direct their team, we’re very blessed to have those players on the team,” said Piszyk.

The CIF Division 4 playoffs begin next week, where Arcadia will look to improve upon last year’s quarterfinal appearance. But before any preparations can be made, Piszyk has one prescription: “Ice. Lots of ice right now.”