Apaches Shut Out Mustangs for Third League Win

April 6th, 2017 by Christian Romo

Kampen pitches five no-hit innings

The Apaches continued their early-season dominance over Pasadena schools.

Behind five no-hit innings from senior Jacob Kampen, Arcadia (7-7, 3-0 Pacific) defeated the Muir Mustangs (5-7, 0-3 Pacific), 12-0, in five innings Monday afternoon in Pasadena. Arcadia begins the league season at 3-0 for the second straight year, rebounding from a four-game losing streak with three straight wins against Pasadena and Muir.

Kampen offered low fastballs to the overmatched Muir hitters, inducing six groundouts and striking out six in five near-perfect innings. “Kampen did what he always does: throw strikes, keep the ball down, and our defense was able to make plays,” said Arcadia coach Nick Lemas. The Apache ace made his fourth-straight start without an earned run, giving up no hits and three walks to Muir batters.

After scoring two runs in each of the first two innings against Muir starter Jesse Zarazua, the Apaches broke out for six runs in the top of the third. “[Zarazua] had good velocity, good run on his fastball. I thought we did a good job getting to him, working counts, putting the ball in play,” said Lemas. Anchoring the 3 and 4 spot in Arcadia’s lineup, sophomore Dominick Tello and senior John Woo combined for three hits and six RBI in the first three innings before being substituted in the fourth.

Very little went right for the Mustangs, who begin the league season at 0-3 after their best pre-season in years. “I think this group is capable of much more,” said Muir coach Robert Galvan, “but we’ve gotta go back to the drawing board and dissect these physical and mental problems we’ve been having all season.” Muir’s one bright spot came from sophomore Tyquise Soloman, who struck out two Apaches while giving up two earned runs in three innings of relief. “He showed a little bit of promise…it’s a young team,” said Galvan.

Arcadia’s batters recorded nine of their ten hits on ground balls through the infield, something that Lemas has stressed to his team: “We want to put the ball on the ground. There are no bad hops through the air.” Arcadia’s twelve runs were a season-high, and the shutout was their first since their 7-0 pre-season win over La Salle.

The Apaches are now 4-0 combined against Muir, PHS, and La Salle, and will go for the city sweep Wednesday afternoon against Muir. Meanwhile, the Mustangs aim for their first league win and a bigger promise. “The ultimate goal is .500 in league,” said Galvan.