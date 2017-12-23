Arcadia Apaches Soccer Begins League Action

By Spencer Stueve

League play begins early in boys soccer in Southern California, and the Arcadia Apaches, like teams everywhere, are hoping this is their year. Arcadia High soccer began Pacific League play on December 5 on the road at John Muir High School. The Apaches came out on top 2-1 and began league action in the winners’ column.

It was not the first time the Apaches found themselves on the right side of the final score. The season began two weeks earlier against Monrovia, and the Apaches won 2-0. In non-league action, the Apaches won two of their first three games. They have since tied Glendale in a league game, lost 4-0 to Long Beach Poly at home, and beat Pioneer High School last week. The Apaches have an overall record of 4-2-1 and are 1-0-1 in league play. They take on Burroughs High School in a league matchup this Friday on the road and then will be off until after the New Year.