Sports

Arcadia Athletics Fall Season Review

Arcadia Cheerleaders during CIF playoff football game – Courtesy photo / Facebook Arcadia Unified School District

By Spencer Stueve

The Arcadia Apaches were a team to recognize on the football field this fall.  After finishing the 2016 season with a 9-4 record and a CIF playoff appearance, the Apaches again had a strong season.  Head Coach Andrew Policky and the Varsity boys finished with a 7-3 record in the regular season, again good enough for a trip to the playoffs.  After beating Hillcrest in a thriller, the Apaches lost to Katella in a heartbreaker to end their season.

While the football team was good, the girl’s tennis team was brilliant.  Under the tutelage of Head Coach Bo Win Tin, the Apache girls finished with a 19-0-1 record.  In league play, they were a perfect 10-0.

In girls’ volleyball, the Apaches again saw success, finishing with a 22-7 overall record and 12-2 record in league play.

Arcadia boy’s water polo had a winning season, as well, finishing with a 12-8 record.  Boys and girls cross country and girl’s golf also competed in the fall.  With the arrival of the winter and spring sports, Arcadia hopes to find as much success as they did in the fall.

November 28, 2017

About Author

Arcadia Weekly


Arcadia Weekly
