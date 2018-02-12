Arcadia Basketball Finishes Frustrating Season

By: Spencer Stueve

Win two. Lose two. Repeat. That’s how the Apaches began their 2017-2018 boys basketball season. They beat Monrovia and Rio Mesa to start the season, then dropped two. They beat Foothill Tech and Burroughs, then dropped two more. They beat Burbank and Hoover and then the losing began again. This time, the streak didn’t end at two. The Apaches lost five consecutive games before they finally got back on track.

For Head Coach Donte Bell and the Apaches, the early season struggles were too much to overcome. Arcadia would win four of their next six games. With one game to go, the Apaches’ record stood at 10-11. A win in the final game would even their record, but against Crescenta Valley, the Apaches fell 60-57 and their season ended on a sour note.

Going into the 2018-2019 season, the Apaches will have major holes to fill. Their two leading scorers, Jason Cardenas, 19.5 points per game, and Jay Yoon, 18.5 points per game, will both be missed, set to graduate this summer.