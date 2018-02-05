Arcadia Basketball Hopes to Finish Season Strong

By Spencer Stueve

The Arcadia boys basketball season has been up and down. Under the leadership of Head Coach Dante Bell, the Apaches began their season winning four of their first six games, with the two losses coming before the start of the new calendar year.

In 2018, the Apaches haven’t been able to run off any substantial winning streaks, and though there were moments of very fine play, there was also a mid-January slump. The Apaches lost five consecutive games, and though they have won three of the following five games since, the losing streak greatly diminished their playoff hopes.

As the regular season nears a close, however, the Apaches hope to make one final push. Last Friday, they crushed Hoover High School, and two days earlier, they handily beat Burbank on the road. With a 9-11 overall record, the Apaches hope to finish the season strong. Three games remain, and though a trip to the CIF playoffs is unlikely, the Apaches still have a shot at a winning season.