Arcadia Boys Basketball Loses Another Close Game

By Spencer Stueve

Coming into the basketball game last Friday against Crescenta Valley, the Arcadia Apaches had lost three consecutive games, two of which were by single digits. AHS was in need of a win over CVHS, as the Falcons led the Apaches by one game in the Pacific League standings. At 3-2, Arcadia was in 4th place in league play, and two games behind league leading Muir, sitting at 5-0.

Despite the importance of the matchup, beating CVHS is never easy, especially when Arman Pezeshkian is shooting the ball well, as he was against the Apaches. At halftime, AHS trailed 43-26 and Pezeshkian had 17 points. Though the Apaches would cut into the deficit, Pezeshkian would continue his fine play, almost single handedly beating the Apaches.

The final score was 77-68 Crescenta Valley, another single digit loss for the Apaches. Pezeshkian finished with a game high 37 points for the Falcons.

Arcadia has three games this week, taking on Burroughs, Morningside, and Pasadena.