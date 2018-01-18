Arcadia Boys Basketball Has up and Down Weekend

By Spencer Stueve

The Arcadia Apaches boys basketball team had quite a weekend, playing two games with two very different results.

On Friday, AHS took on Hoover High School. The game was played at home, and for the second time in three days, the game was a thriller. Though the visiting Tornadoes were just 4-13 overall and 0-4 in league play entering the game, they hung around much of the way. In the end, however, the Apaches did enough and held on to win 60-55.

One day later, things didn’t go exactly as planned for Coach Donte Bell and the Apaches. AHS took on a powerful Cathedral squad on the road and were clearly overmatched. Taking on a top 25 team in the LA Times Southland rankings figured to be a tough ask for the Apaches, and it was. Final score- Cathedral 75 Arcadia 35.

The Apaches are back in action this Friday, as they take on Crescenta Valley on the road.