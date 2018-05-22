Arcadia Emerges Triumphant In CIF Championships

By Aaron Valdez

The Arcadia boys’ golf team completed its 2018 campaign by taking first place at the 16-team CIF Northern Division Championship on May 15.

After coming out on top in Pacific League action at the Santa Anita Golf Course on May 1, the Apaches still had one last stone left to be turned in CIF competition. Needless to say, Arcadia’s dominant 368-stroke performance at league finals, a hefty 30 strokes lower than second-place Burroughs, was just a precursor for what was to come next.

The Apaches did much of the same at the CIF championships, capturing first place with a team score of 361 at the ever-familiar Santa Anita Golf Course. Individually, Arcadia’s Josh Kwon (71) and Jerry Wu (71) shot even at par, which put them in a six-way tie for first place with Agoura’s Nick Burns and John Cook, Brentwood’s Chip O’Donnell and La Canada’s Andrew Ricci.

Warren Lin, Warren Oetojo and Justin Chan all shot a 73 while Andy Zang rounded out the Apaches’ final outing with a solid 76. West Ranch High School finished in second place with a stroke score 368.