Arcadia Volleyball Falls Short In CIF Quarterfinals

By Aaron Valdez

While it was good while it lasted, the Arcadia boys’ volleyball team’s magical season came to a close as the Apaches were ousted by Saddleback Valley Christian in the CIF-SS Division 2 Quarterfinals on Saturday.

Much like the other spring sports at Arcadia High School, including baseball, golf and badminton, the boys’ volleyball team had its fair share of success this season. The Apaches posted one of their best seasons in recent memory, finishing with a 22-10 overall record and 6-4 Pacific League record, which were good enough for third place.

Arcadia’s record at the end of the regular season clinched the team a Wildcard berth in the CIF playoffs. In that play-in match against Harvard-Westlake on May 5, the Apaches emerged victorious 3-1 and then moved on to defeat Temple City and Calvary Chapel in the following two rounds.

Unfortunately for the Apaches, Saddleback Valley Christian thwarted their deep playoff run in the quarterfinals. After losing the first two sets each by a score of 25-19, Arcadia won the third 25-20 before finally being eliminated in the fourth set.